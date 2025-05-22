Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution – [SPOILER] Returns in "Time to Say Goodbye"

Paramount+ posted official images from [SPOILERS] return in this week's episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, S18E03: "Time to Say Goodbye."

Though not losing sight of what Voit (Zach Gilford) might be planning, it was clear what the focus of this week's episode of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution would be. S18E03: "Time to Say Goodbye" focused on the tragic and heartbreaking loss of JJ's (A. J. Cook) husband, Will LaMontagne (Josh Stewart), and the team saying goodbye to one of their own.

Consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign on at this point…

While there was a whole lot to unpack about the episode, we're going to hold off on a deep dive, but a big headline that broke out of it was the return of Matthew Gray Gubler's Spencer Reid at the most sadly appropriate moment. Arriving at the surprise of Emily (Paget Brewster) and Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness), Reid's presence elevated the emotional levels tenfold. But as great as the reunion moments and hugs were, this line got us: "I'm always here for you guys." Now, Paramount+ has released additional official images from the episode, spotlighting Gubler's return.

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

