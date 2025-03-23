Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: the equalizer

The Equalizer S05E13: "A Few Good Women" Preview: Military Mystery

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's The Equalizer (S05E13: "A Few Good Women"), we have at the season finale: "Decisions."

Over here at Bleeding Cool, we've been expanding our television night preview coverage for the shows that you're out there loving. With that in mind, welcome to our first preview of what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's Queen Latifah-starring The Equalizer. In S05E13: "A Few Good Women," McCall (Queen Latifah) and the team search for a military whistleblower who's gone missing – and that's not a good thing. Along with the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, we also have a look at the official overview for May 4th's season finale, S05E18: "Decisions."

The Equalizer S05E13: "A Few Good Women"; Season Finale Preview

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 13: "A Few Good Women" – After a soldier suddenly goes AWOL while planning to expose an alleged secret military project, McCall (Queen Latifah) and the team learn that her life is in danger. Meanwhile, Dante (Tory Kittles) makes a career move to be closer to McCall and his family. Written by Vanessa K. Herron and directed by Terrence Laron Burke, based on the orginal series by Richard Lindheim & Michael Sloan.

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 18: "Decisions" – SEASON FINALE: While on a romantic getaway, McCall (Queen Latifah) and Dante (Tory Kittles) are abruptly ambushed by Salazar () and his army. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) finally decides to take the next step in her relationship with Captain Curtis (), and Dee (Laya DeLeon Hayes) meets with her favorite author who may be able to help her get into her dream university. Written by Joe Wilson & Rob Hanning and directed by Geoff Shotz, based on the original series by Richard Lindheim & Michael Sloan.

CBS's The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Robyn's clandestine work and her personal life often collide when her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, struggle to conceal her vigilante career. While Robyn worries about the mental and emotional toll her work exacts on her family, she is joined in her pursuit of justice by Melody "Mel" Bayani, an edgy bar owner and sniper from Robyn's past who recently quit the Equalizer team to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker married to Mel. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, she sometimes works with Marcus Dante, an NYPD detective and trusted friend who respects the need for Robyn's type of justice even as he often questions her methods.

The series stars Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah) – with Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette). Developed for television by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, as based on the original series co-created by Richard Lindheim, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Joseph C. Wilson, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere, John Davis, John Fox, Loretha Jones, and Rob Hanning serve as executive producers.

