Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils New The Mandalorian & Grogu Imperial Remnant AT-AT

Build up your Imperial Remnant army with LEGO’s new Star Wars AT-AT set that featuries the classic INT-4 escape pod

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new Star Wars Imperial Remnant AT-AT from The Mandalorian & Grogu, built with 1,453 pieces.

The Star Wars walker features poseable legs and head, spring-loaded shooters, opening panels, and a detailed cockpit.

Seven minifigures are included, with The Mandalorian, Grogu, Snowtroopers, an AT-AT Driver, and a Remnant Warlord.

The set also includes an INT-4 escape pod, costs $159.99, and is up for pre-order now before August 1, 2026.

The Empire lives on as LEGO unveils a brand-new Imperial Remnant AT-AT inspired by the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. The set consists of 1,453 pieces and measures approximately 14.5" long and 12.5 " tall when fully assembled. The walker features poseable legs and head, two spring-loaded shooters, an opening cockpit, and accessible side panels. LEGO has also packed the set with seven minifigures, including two Imperial Remnant Snowtroopers, an AT-AT Driver, a Snowtrooper, The Mandalorian, Grogu, and an Imperial Remnant Warlord.

Fans can recreate scenes from the film as the warlord attempts to escape using the new INT-4 escape pod. However, The Mandalorian usually never misses a shop, but Star Wars fans will be able to create new adventures with this set. It has been quite some time since LEGO fans have seen an AT-AT like this, and it will be great to build your own Imperial Remnant army. The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Remnant AT-AT is priced at $159.99 and is available for pre-order now on the LEGO Shop, with an August 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Star Wars – Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4

"Relive dramatic scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ with detailed LEGO® building toys of an Imperial Remnant AT-AT™ with INT-4 (75454). The AT-AT vehicle has an opening cockpit, side panels and hatches for easy play inside. Place 2 LEGO minifigures in the cockpit and find seats for 2 more in the cargo compartment."

"This set includes 7 characters with battle accessories, allowing kids to recreate Mando and Grogu's showdown with the Imperial Remnant Warlord and Snowtroopers. Pose the head and legs of the AT-AT walker and activate the 2 spring-loaded shooters. Find an INT-4 in the cargo area and fold out the wings for flight, and open the armored vehicle's rear hatch to access a speeder bike for extra action. Set contains 1,453 pieces."

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