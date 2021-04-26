The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Art: Sam Wilson Is Captain America

To say that Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left a lot of interesting questions that could easily be addressed with a second season ("Captain America and the White Wolf" anyone?) would be a serious understatement. Did Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine signal some "Dark Avengers Days" ahead for Wyatt Russell's John Walker aka USAgent? Will Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter be the kind of big bad "Power Broker" to make life Hell for Sam and Bucky- or is there a larger, more "secret" plan in play? Oh, and what's the deal with the MCU's "Hannibal Lecter," Zemo (Daniel Bruhl)? But one question that was definitely answered was the one viewers were hoping for all along- Sam Wilson is Captain America, as you're about to see in his official key art poster.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Final Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojGHE581lsM)

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.