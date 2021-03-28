The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Honors MCU's New Captain America

Two episodes into Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and things are heating up on two major fronts. First, Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) found that the key to stopping the Flag Smashers may lie in the dark past of the super-soldier serum's racist history- one that involved Black veteran super soldier Isaiah Bradley (Elijah Richardson) and three decades of imprisonment, experimentation, and torture at the hands of both the U.S. government and HYDRA. But the dysfunctional duo has enough intel to take their investigation to a certain imprisoned anarchist.

Then there's the matter of the current Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who seems to be saying the right things and wants to help Sam and Bucky (even getting Bucky's butt out of prison for missing a therapy appointment)- but they refuse. Can he be trusted? Are there other powers at play that even Walker's unaware of? Well, for now? Walker's the MCU's Captain America- and this, deserving of the following key art honor:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently airing on the streaming service:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.