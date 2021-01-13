The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sam Wilson ISN'T Captain America?!

If you're like us, one of the biggest takeaways from Avengers: Endgame (aside from there being way too many laugh moments and one-liners for a story about dealing with the aftermath of half the universe being killed) was that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his "happily ever after" with Sharon Carter (Hayey Atwell) and so he was too old in the film's modern time to be throwing the shield around as Captain America anymore. So while fans had been debating whether Sam Wilson aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) or Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the end of the film seemed pretty crystal clear: Sam Wilson's our next Captain America. I mean, check out the image below:

So we were a little confused when Mackie pulled the "vague response" answer when asked on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show if his upcoming Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series has him officially slinging the shield as it appeared he would be. "No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America," Mackie explained. "So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back."

Wait a minute. So what you're telling us is that Sam lied to 187-year-old Steve Rogers by taking the shield with an assumption that he was taking up the mantle- only to find out he only did it to make an old man feel better and that he wasn't really sure if he even wanted it? Because I'm not sure that's the route to go. Am I exaggerating? Yeah. Of course. But the ending to Avengers: Endgame felt pretty clear- our concern? That the ending's being "retro-fitted" to work with the series storyline. Guess we'll find out on March 19 when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts.

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star, in undisclosed roles.