Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Our S01E04 "Save the Cat" Preview

Reggie convinces Arthur to help him with a plan in tonight's episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E04: "Save the Cat."

Article Summary Reggie Dinkins recruits Arthur for a wild plan to boost his Hall of Fame chances in S01E04 "Save the Cat".

Monica dives back into the dating scene as both storylines spiral in unexpected directions.

Reggie targets his former coach's lost cat, hoping a heroic act will restore his reputation.

This new episode is directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Grace Edwards for NBC.

Reggie (Tracy Morgan) has a plan he thinks will improve his chances of getting into the Hall of Fame and make for a great moment in Arthur's (Daniel Radcliffe) documentary. Meanwhile, Monica (Erika Alexander) heads back out into the dating scene. Anyone want to bet that both storylines end up going in directions that none of them saw coming? With that in mind, we have our updated preview for tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Morgan and Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E04: "Save the Cat" – including an official overview, image gallery, and more.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E04: "Save the Cat" Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 4: "Save the Cat" – Reggie thinks finding his former coach's lost cat will help him get into the Hall of Fame; Monica gets back in the dating game. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Grace Edwards.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!