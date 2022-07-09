The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks

Earlier this year, viewers learned that filming was getting underway on Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher with an all-star line-up of talent that might be second only to Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" acting entourage (as you'll see below). Well, Flanagan had some great news to share late Friday night/early Saturday morning. "A few minutes ago we wrapped production on 'The Fall of the House of Usher', closing a huge chapter of my life," Flanagan wrote in the first of a series of tweets where he opens up about what the accomplishment means to him and how it feels like a special moment. "This isn't closing the book entirely on the 'Vancouver Era' of [Intrepid Pictures], I'm sure we'll be back, but it does feel like the end of a very specific chapter. The world has changed profoundly since 'Bly' prep began, and so many of us went through so much together," Flanagan reveals. From there, he goes on to thank everyone who helped bring the project together and express his appreciation for having a career that's allowed him to work with his "heroes" Mark Hamill and Heather Langenkamp.

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Now here's a look at the start of Flanagan's

A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020. BLY MANOR, MIDNIGHT MASS, MIDNIGHT CLUB & HOUSE OF USHER were each profoundly challenging. Three of those shows were produced during the pandemic, amid ever-shifting safety protocols designed to keep our huge casts and crews safe. It's been a privilege to work with some wonderful collaborators, actors, directors, storytellers, crew, family and friends for so long, over THIRTY-FOUR EPISODES of television – the most difficult and rewarding work of my life. This isn't closing the book entirely on the "Vancouver Era" of @intrepid, I'm sure we'll be back, but it does feel like the end of a very specific chapter. The world has changed profoundly since BLY prep began, and so many of us went through so much together. Shoutout to my @intrepid family, @IntrepidPix, @adamfasullo, Melinda Nishioka, @alexmadge, & the filmmakers who lent us their vision: Michael Fimognari, Morgan Beggs, @AxelleCarolyn, @VietNguyenTx, @eoseikuffour, @BenHowlingFilm, @Yolanda_Ramke, @LiamGavin, @citadelfoy, and Evan Katz I worked with amazing actors, including recurring performers @k8siegel, @carlagugino, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan,

@RahulKohli13, Carl Lumbly, Bruce Greenwood, @TNiaMiller, @annabethgish, Robert Longstreet, @zachgilford, @KylieghCurran,@alexessoe… Katie Parker, @mattbiedel,@MichaelTrucco, @CrystalBalint, Ruth Codd, Sauriyan Sapkota, Igby Rigney, @AnnarahCymone, @AyaMFurukawa, Victoria Pedretti, @OJACKSONCOHEN, @luluswilson, and many more. Vancouver was the 1st time I worked with Hamish Linklater, Kristin Lehman, @vmeliveve, @MaryMcDonnell10, @malcolmjgoodwin, Paola Nunez, @iman_benson, @willafitz, Adia, @chriswsumpter, Tahira Sharif, Benjamin Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, @MrHolness & many more I wanna work with again. Oh, and they say "never meet your heroes", but I'd add "unless your heroes are @MarkHamill and @LangenkampH, who are just as awesome as you hope and then some. It was a true delight to work with them both, and I really hope I'm fortunate enough to do so again. Thank you, Vancouver, for being such a wonderful home for my entire family over these past years. My children practically grew up here. I'm sure I'll see you soon. Until then, I wish you the best and thank you for everything. #thatsawrap

Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.