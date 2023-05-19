The Flash: Candice Patton Done After 9 Seasons Even If Show Returned In a very open & honest interview, The Flash star Candice Patton explains why nine seasons was a good time to end the series & more.

With less than a week to go until the series finale of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, we're getting a chance to hear from Patton regarding the end of the long-running Arrowverse series. In this week's EW cover story, Patton opens up about how she felt when Gustin shared the news of the series' end – revealing that the ninth season would've been her final one, even if the series moved forward. In addition, Patton explains why nine seasons was a perfect time, how it felt on the final day of filming, and if she will be watching the series finale next week(hint: maybe in a couple of years…).

Patton Appreciates Wrapping With Everyone Else – Because Season 9 Would've Been Her Last Season No Matter What: "Grant [Gustin] gave me a call around summer of last year to give me a heads-up. I knew it was going to be my last year, too, whether the show continued or not, so I was definitely relieved that Grant was on the same page about ending the show. This is a good time to wrap things up, and I definitely didn't want to leave the show before everyone else — I wanted to end it with everybody else, so I was just really glad."

Patton on Wondering What It Would Be Like to Leave the Series Early: "You don't really realize how much of your time in life you're taking up and giving away, and your relationships struggle. I had conversations with other actors who had left before me about if they missed the show if they regretted leaving, how did they know when they wanted to leave, when was a good time? It was good having those conversations with Tom [Cavanagh] and Carlos [Valdes], and Jesse [L. Martin]."

For Patton, Nine Seasons Was the Right Time – No Matter What: "I was just thinking about how much longer can I give to this character, how much longer can I live in Vancouver, away from the States, and how much longer could I keep this going and have a positive contribution and attitude toward the show? I feel like I was living out of a suitcase for nine years, never having a sense of normalcy. I get teary-eyed knowing that when I buy groceries now, they're in my fridge, and I get to eat them without them spoiling or going to waste because I have to get on a plane. I knew in my heart that I was ready to pack it up and end on a good note."

Patton on How She Felt on Her Final Day of Filming: "When they say, 'That's a series wrap on Candice Patton,' it's just the weirdest thing to hear, that it's really over, and tomorrow I won't be coming to work. I made a little speech just to say thank you, and mostly it was to the crew — often I can be having the worst day ever, and the crew doesn't know that those small little conversations they'd have with me really got me through. Crew members are so selfless; they're always trying to help, they're there to make us look the best, and we reap the benefits of that. I just wanted to give my gratitude to them for treating me really kindly over the last nine years and really trying to make a not-easy job and not-easy circumstances for me as easy as it could be."

And Before You Ask? Patton Won't Be Watching the Series Finale Next Week: "I haven't watched the show since season 1, and I don't think I'll be able to watch the finale just because it's such an emotional ending for me. I definitely want to watch the series maybe five years down the line when I'm separated enough from it so that I can just enjoy it for what it is and give myself a pat on the back."