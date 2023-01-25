The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Shares Photos from Show's Early Days To mark the nine-year-anniversay of being hired to join the series, Danielle Panabaker shared some photos from her early days on The Flash.

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker-(Caitlin Snow), Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow). While I know that's not even close to the full list of folks set to make the final season run of The CW's The Flash memorable, we just wanted to make the point that there won't be time to slow down with only 13 episodes remaining. But with two weeks to go until the remaining Arrowverse series returns, Panabaker is sharing a look back to the show's early days.

In the Instagram post below from Tuesday, Panabaker marked her nine-year anniversary since being hired to join The Flash by sharing some images from her archives from her first days with the show. Our personal favorite? We're big fans of the production logo design that they used while filming the show's first season; a nice blend of comics and television sensibilities.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After" Overview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

Season 9 Official Overview & Trailers

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

With the final run beginning February 8th, here's the extended trailer for the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash (courtesy of the fine folks at CW18 Milwaukee), followed by a look back at the original trailer: