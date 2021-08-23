The Flash Director: 5-Part Season 8 Adventure "Epic" & "Legendary"

While the seventh season of The CW's The Flash saw Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh exit the series, this summer saw Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker rejoining Grant Gustin on the long-running Arrowverse for its upcoming eighth season. Now we're getting some serious intel on the upcoming season, this time from none other than director Eric Dean Seaton (The Flash, Superman & Lois) who confirmed that they will be helming the season-opener. Described as "the first of an epic 5 part adventure" that Seaton says will be "legendary", it was also confirmed that Eric Wallace penned the script.

"Honored to be kicking off the 8th season [The CW's 'The Flash'] with the first of an epic 5 part adventure. Each episode gets bigger than the next so what an amazing start!!! It's gonna be legendary," Seaton wrote in the post about the season-opener (with work on the season already underway up north), which you can check out below.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

