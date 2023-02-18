The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Shares Heartfelt Message; S09E05 Overview Returning "The Flash" star John Wesley Shipp shared a heartfelt post thanking everyone for their support; an S09E05 overview was released.

With the ninth & final season finally upon us, expect updates to be coming any day and at any time. For example, we have two very different but important ones to pass along on a Saturday evening (at least it is here). First up, we have an update to our rundown of Season 9 previews. Along with overviews & preview images for S09E03 "Rogues of War" & S09E04 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1," we also have an overview for Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash S09E05 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2." And you can't get a better tease than this from the overview below: "Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success." But before we get to that, we learned earlier this week that John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garick/The Flash) would also be joining the line-up of guest stars coming aboard to assist with the Arrowverse's final run. As the series begins filming the series finale, Shipp checked in to let everyone know how much he appreciates the support he's received both for his return this season and for over the years.

"As I get ready to say farewell to another of my characters in [The Flash] franchise (again!) I'm flooded with gratitude for your interest – the articles and messages I receive. The adventure that continues would be nothing without you and everything with your interest, affection and support. Love always," Shipp wrote as the caption to his Instagram post below. Following that, check out our updated rundown on The CW's The Flash Season 9:

And here's what Shipp had to say via Twitter (and no worries about the bed):

The Flash S09E03, S09E04 & S09E05 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).