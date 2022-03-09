The Flash S08: Check Out New S08E06 & S08E07 Images; S08E08 Overview

With Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash returning tonight to deal with a nasty case of "Impulsive Excessive Disorder," the future of the long-running Arrowverse series seems to be a big topic of conversation right now (and understandably so). While its ninth season fate is still up in the air, we do know that this season's future includes series star Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow aka Frost) and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz directing episodes. Now, we have some intel to offer on what's to come for the first three episodes back: S08E06 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" (new images), S08E07 "Lockdown" (images & overview), and S08E08 "The Fire Next Time" (overview).

When The Flash returns for its post-"Armageddon" eighth season tonight, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) need to do some serious time fixing- and that's going to involve getting to know their dad Barry (Grant Gustin) a whole lot better. Now here's a look at the promo for "Impulsive Excessive Disorder," followed by the overview and an updated set of preview images with five new additions:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

Now here's a look at the preview images & episode overview for the March 16th episode "Lockdown":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 7 "Lockdown": SIT TIGHT–When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.

And here's a look at the March 23rd episode overview for "The Fire Next Time":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.