The Flash Season 7 E15 Preview: Team Flash Has a Godspeeds Problem

This week's episode of The CW's The Flash isn't letting up on the action- so much so that it's requiring Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) to put their family planning plans on pause and rejoin Team Flash as Central City faces multiple Godspeeds. Yup, that was plural for a reason. Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) needs to figure out what to do with a recently-released and allegedly reformed Chillblaine (John Cor)? Some tough situations to say the least, which brings us to the following sneak preview for "Enemy at the Gates," where the Godspeed problem hits their radar as Barry goes "awkward vague" in keeping Iris out of the action.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 15 | Not One, But Two Godspeeds Have Returned Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WCEsUJHXKU)

Now here's a look back at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episode, premiering tonight on The CW:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 15 "Enemy At the Gates": CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts. Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×15 Promo "Enemy At the Gates" (HD) Season 7 Episode 15 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMDdaJi7nXg)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

