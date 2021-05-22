The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Preview: Can Barry & Iris Make The Save?

It was a pretty big week for The CW's The Flash, with viewers offered their first look at Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) future son, Jordan Fisher's (To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You) Bart Allen aka speedster Impulse. With the recurring character set to debut to coincide with the long-running Arrowverse series' 150th episode, Bart will be running headlong into his sister, Jessica Parker Kennedy's Nora aka XS- though how that happens considering Nora current "status" will prove interesting. But before we get there, there's the matter of "Family Matters, Part 2"- with Team Flash along with Alexa (Sara Garcia) and Psych (Ennis Esmer) under attack from Deon (Christian Magby) and "Nora" (Michelle Harrison)- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's concluding chapter of the "Third Graphic Novel":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 11 "Family Matters, Part 2": TEAMWORK – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.