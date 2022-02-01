The Flash Season 8: Rick Cosnett's Eddie Thawne Returns in Unique Way

Even with more than a month to go until the series returns for the remainder of its eighth season, The CW's The Flash just can't stop making news. First, we learned that the long-running Arrowverse series was one step closer to a ninth season with reports that Grant Gustin is close to finalizing a deal to return. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Rick Cosnett will be returning as Eddie Thawne for a multi-episode arc during the current season for at least three episodes. "Rick's been such a fantastic part of our 'Flash' family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since," showrunner & EP Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Fortunately, we've been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of Eddie Thawne that honors the character's past but also takes it somewhere unexpected." Though not confirmed, sources say Cosnett's Thawne embodies different characters during his return run and could possibly return if a ninth season is ordered.

With The CW's The Flash set to return for the aftermath of a post-"Armageddon" eighth season on March 9th, check out the official trailer "Journey"- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Journey | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gB_jXob7bc0)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Impulsive Excessive Disorder | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG7DNBk83Ek)

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.