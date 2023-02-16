The Flash Season 9: John Wesley Shipp, Teddy Sears Confirmed To Return John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick) and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom) are confirmed to be returning for The CW's The Flash Season 9.

We have some more impressive names to add to the list of familiar faces returning for the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. TVLine has confirmed exclusively that John Wesley Shipp will be returning as Jay Garrick. "'Flash' fans have loved John Wesley Shipp's heroic and heartwarming portrayals on our show since its inception," noted showrunner & EP Eric Wallace. "So, it's a huge honor to have John back as part of our epic final season. This time, John's lent his incredible talents to an incredibly emotional story — one that sheds new light on Barry Allen's tragic past." In addition, viewers can expect to see Teddy Sears' Hunter Zolomon, aka Zoom. "As one of our most memorable villains ever, he scared and delighted audiences in Season 2. And now, I'm happy to announce that the brilliant Teddy Sears is coming back as the evil Zoom, aka Hunter Zolomon… for one more battle against Team Flash," Wallace added. "It's a reunion I've been hoping could happen for several seasons, and now I'm so excited that we were finally able to bring Teddy and incredible talents back into our Flash Family for our epic and emotional ninth season. So, get ready to be frightened again, Flash fans!"

The Flash S09E03 & S09E04 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).