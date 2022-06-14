The Flash Showrunner Hopes to Have Mia Queen Back for Season 9

So the last time Arrowverse fans had a chance to check out what was going on with Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, it was during the fifth episode of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash (also the final chapter of "Graphic Novel #5: Armageddon," directed by Menhaj Huda and written by Kristen Kim). With her story clearly left open in a very "To Be Continued…" way, fans have been wondering when Mia will be turning up again. Now thanks to TV Line, we have a possible answer. Asked that very question, series showrunner Eric Wallace is putting out some hope for a Season 9 return. "Not this year, but I do hope to have her back in Season 9," Wallace offered. And because you've all been so nice, there was another tease dropped. Make sure to keep an eye on the B-story in this week's episode S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie," which "doesn't take place in Central City" and is described as being "a doozy."

Here's a look at the images, overview, and promo for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie," as well as overviews for S08E19 "Negative, Part One" and S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" (where clearly something happens to Gustin's Barry Allen leading into the season finale):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).