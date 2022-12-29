The Flash/The CW/Nexstar Update: Press Site, Company Stock Both Up

If you had a chance to check out our editorial yesterday, then you know that we've been connecting some dots when it comes to what's going on with The CW now that Paramount Global & Warner Bros. Discovery are taking a major backseat and Nexstar Media Group is taking over. Specifically, if the non-drop of the teaser trailer for the 13-episode ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash (more on that below) was the beginning of a larger rebranding start for the network. Adding to our theory was the fact that The CW press site over on Paramount Global had been down for the past few days and that the network's social media & YouTube channels had been lacking in fresh, original posts. Our concern? That having a viable press site down impacts our ability to cover The Flash and Riverdale as they begin their final runs, the third season of Superman & Lois, the premiere of Gotham Knights, Jared Padalecki's "Walker" franchise, and a number of other shows. That also means it's tougher for fans to get even the basics on their favorite shows and more difficult for those shows to get serious traction during a time of serious change at The CW. Now, we have two updates to share- one directly impacting what we discussed and another that's more of a "bigger picture" for us to keep an eye on when it comes to Nexstar and just what kind of impact it could have with a "refocused" network.

First up, we are proud to say that the press site is back up. Now, here's hoping that when the sites do switch that it happens in one of those same-day moves (and that those The Flash images get uploaded sooner rather than later). Following that, it looks like the press site isn't the only thing that's "up" for Nexstar, with reports today that the media company is a rare example of one that ended the year with a stock valued at more than it started the year with (January 3rd: $153.41; December 28: $173.33, for 13% increase). That's in stark contrast to how Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and others ended their financial calendar years.

The Case of The Flash Season 9 Trailer That Wasn't

Last week, our friends at CW18 Milwaukee got the heads-up that a 60-second trailer for The Flash would be dropping. And then? Well… it didn't. But it's not the fault of the folks over CW18 Milwaukee… here's what happened. At around 1 pm or so Milwaukee time, fans got the heads up that a new :60 trailer for the final season was going to drop, with a GIF of Gustin dancing to express everyone's excitement:

But then hours went by, and still, no trailer. Finally, CW18 Milwaukee shared the disappointing news that the trailer wasn't coming and why in a three-part tweet that contained more effective uses of GIFs. Along with the explanation, the affiliate made it clear that "no intentional misinformation was intended" and they hoped that fans could "accept & understand it's a matter of uncontrollable circumstance," with the understanding "we've all been burned before by fake outs":

So, in a nutshell? CW18 Milwaukee had the heads-up that a trailer drop was coming, but they got the notice late that the change to January was happening, which is why we got the heads-up late. It happens, and considering how open & honest the affiliate has been with viewers (especially Arrowverse fans) over the years, it obviously wasn't done on the fly or without concern for putting out misinformation (as expressed above). To be honest, it made perfect sense to have a longer season trailer in rotation for the holiday cycle, so I'm surprised that they're waiting another two weeks. But then again, this is The CW going through a dramatic shifting leadership & focus, so any & all assumptions are off the table.

Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."