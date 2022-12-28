The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?

We don't need to tell you just how interested Arrowverse fans are in the 13-episode ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash (kicking off on February 8th). Between on-set images, social media, posts, official announcements, and a teaser, we already know that Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maines will be showing up to resume their roles as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nia Nal/Dreamer, respectively. We also got a look at Andy Mientus' Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, Owen Mercer's post-"Crisis" Captain Boomerang, and an interesting scene that forced a wild theory out of us via an official teaser. And then the word came out from a network affiliate that another, longer teaser trailer would be dropping before the holidays, only for plans to fall through (more on that below). After the past few days, we have to wonder if it wasn't due in large part to the larger changeover happening at Paramount Global & Warner Bros. Discovery step away as majority owners in The CW and Nexstar Media Group begins rebranding the network in its own image. So why are we concerned? Because right now, it's impacting our ability to cover The Flash and Riverdale as they begin their final runs, the third season of Superman & Lois, the premiere of Gotham Knights, Jared Padalecki's "Walker" franchise, and other shows.

It started when we headed over to Paramount Global's "family" press site, where we get most of the intel on The CW shows that we're covering. Except now? Nothing. It attempts to connect before telling you that it can't. And while my ego first jumped to, "The Man's trying to shut you down, man!" common sense finally saved the day because if we were blocked, then it would tell us (like on other sites when you don't have access to certain areas). But then we noticed (just before penning this) that The CW's YouTube Channel hasn't had a new post in five days, only 9 tweets since December 20th, and only sporadic, generic promo posts on Instagram. Now, if something is going on, then we're hoping that Nexstar is using the holiday season to have something in place to kick off 2023. The multimedia company has already started posting some The CW-related press releases on its own website, so we'll keep a track of things there. But with some big shows on the way

The Case of The Flash Season 9 Trailer That Wasn't

Last week, our friends at CW18 Milwaukee got the heads-up that a 60-second trailer for The Flash would be dropping. And then? Well… it didn't. But it's not the fault of the folks over CW18 Milwaukee… here's what happened. At around 1 pm or so Milwaukee time, fans got the heads up that a new :60 trailer for the final season was going to drop, with a GIF of Gustin dancing to express everyone's excitement:

But then hours went by, and still, no trailer. Finally, CW18 Milwaukee shared the disappointing news that the trailer wasn't coming and why in a three-part tweet that contained more effective uses of GIFs. Along with the explanation, the affiliate made it clear that "no intentional misinformation was intended" and they hoped that fans could "accept & understand it's a matter of uncontrollable circumstance," with the understanding "we've all been burned before by fake outs":

UPDATE: WELP. Roadbump 1, Overzealous Enthusiam 0. I'm terribly sorry to have gotten hopes up, but just got official word on our Network Promo Feed that the planned :60 Flash Promo delivery has been delayed until January.

It WAS announced to us to be coming today, which usually means it is released by the network team or press partner ahead of time. We were meant to have it for heavy on air runs over the holiday hiatus.

No intentional misinformation was intended & I hope you can accept & understand it's a matter of uncontrollable circumstance. I know we've all been burned before by fake outs.

So, in a nutshell? CW18 Milwaukee had the heads-up that a trailer drop was coming, but they got the notice late that the change to January was happening, which is why we got the heads-up late. It happens, and considering how open & honest the affiliate has been with viewers (especially Arrowverse fans) over the years, it obviously wasn't done on the fly or without concern for putting out misinformation (as expressed above). To be honest, it made perfect sense to have a longer season trailer in rotation for the holiday cycle, so I'm surprised that they're waiting another two weeks. But then again, this is The CW going through a dramatic shifting leadership & focus, so any & all assumptions are off the table.

Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."