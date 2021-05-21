The Flash: The CW Releases Jordan Fisher/Impulse First Look Image

Back in March fans of The Flash learned where Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) obsession with the future was heading: he and Iris (Candice Patton) have a son there – Jordan Fisher's (To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You) Bart Allen aka speedster Impulse, with the recurring character set to debut to coincide with the long-running Arrowverse series' 150th episode. Now, the network has released the first look at Bart's upcoming in-costume debut. That special episode is going to be even more special, with Jessica Parker Kennedy set to return as Nora aka XS, the super couple's daughter from the future and sister to her future brother Bart- though the "How?" still remains unanswered considering Nora was wiped from the timeline by the time the fifth season wrapped.

First created for the comics by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo in 1994, Bart is described as "the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet." Now here's a look at the promo for next week's episode, "Family Matters, Part 2":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 11 | Family Matters, Part 2 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E49noluizO8)

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.