The Flash: Tom Cavanagh on "Armageddon" Costume Swap with Grant Gustin

Heading into tonight's "Armageddon, Part 4", it's starting to become clearer why Barry (Grant Gustin) would end up losing it. Because as we saw at the end of the last episode of The CW's The Flash, our speedster is facing a 2031 unlike any he could've ever imagined. Directed by Chad Lowe and written by Lauren Barnett, this chapter finds Barry now the Reverse Flash, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) now The Flash (and engaged to Candice Patton's Iris), and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) maybe the only one who can save Barry from a serious butt-kicking by Thawne, Team Flash, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). With only hours to go, Cavanagh is offering up his thoughts on the inevitable showdown between Thawne and Barry, what it was like living on "The Flash" side of things, and more.

So Is Thawne Still Bitter Over Barry Besting Him When It Came to Speed? "If you've had something really consume you and you think, 'I wish this thing didn't consume me, but I can't help it,' that's some insight into what we're doing in 'Armageddon.'"

So Does Thawne Care for Iris or Is It All About Barry? "If you layer it on as just one thing, you might be missing some opportunity there. What's nice is you know that Eobard Thawne, as written [on the show] and in the 80-plus years [of comics] canon, is somebody who doesn't really leave things to chance. As an actor who likes to explore as many different colors and layers I can put in there, I think the idea that those two people come together on-screen finally for the first time in forever, that's a very large moment in the show and one that was a delight to play."

So How Did It Feel Swapping Super Costumes with Grant Gustin? "For both of us, when you get into season 40 of a television show, sometimes the cool-factor moments can be a little elusive, and this was definitely a thrill. In the age of social media, you're going to be immediately judged. So there's a challenge there. I felt like everybody rose to it. For me personally, it was a real privilege to put on the Flash suit and play the Flash."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Episode 4 | Armageddon Pt. 4 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Gx9Yk_CkBs)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 4 "Armageddon, Part 4": BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse-Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.