The Franchise: HBO Cancels EPs Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci Series

HBO announced that Director/EP Sam Mendes, EP Armando Iannucci, and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's The Franchise won't be back for a second season.

Some disappointing news for viewers of Director/EP Sam Mendes and EP Armando Iannucci's Hollywood-skewering satire The Franchise, with HBO confirming that the series won't be returning for a sequel (translation: second season). "We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind 'The Franchise,' especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors. While we won't be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future," shared HBO in a statement. Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's series set its sights on the big money, behind-the-scenes dealings that go into superhero world-building by following the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. It doesn't take long for Daniel (Station Eleven star Himesh Patel) and Anita (The Boys star Aya Cash) to realize that they are going to need to be on the same page and have each other's backs if their film has any chance at succeeding.

Joining Patel's Daniel and Cash's Anita in the series were Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. In addition, recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that was released in September:

"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," shared Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series.

Executive producers include Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. Mendes directed the pilot, written by series showrunner Brown.

