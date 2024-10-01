Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: armando iannucci, The Franchise

The Franchise Trailer: How Superhero Cinematic Sausage Gets Made

Set for HBO this Sunday, here's the trailer for Director/EP Sam Mendes, EP Armando Iannucci, and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's The Franchise.

While Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has taken some nice jabs at how Marvel and DC have impacted the cinematic landscape with ever-growing respective superhero franchises, most of the show's attention focuses on deconstructing and getting to the sometimes dark truths behind the capes and spandex. Director/EP Sam Mendes, EP Armando Iannucci, and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's The Franchise is turning its satirical gaze towards the big money, behind-the-scenes dealings that go into superhero world-building by following the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Shining a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, the series poses a very key question. How exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? HBO's Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys)-starring series will look to provide some answers when it gets underway this Sunday, October 6th, at 10 pm ET/PT. Though we had a teaser released near the beginning of September, the official trailer waiting for you above offered a much better sense of what we can expect.

Joining Patel's Daniel and Cash's Anita in the upcoming series are Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. In addition, recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that was released last month:

"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," shared Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series.

Executive producers include Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. Mendes directed the pilot, written by series showrunner Brown.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!