The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale: S03E08: "My Mind Is Made Up" Preview

Here's a look at our updated preview for the Season 3 finale of HBO and Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age, S03E08: "My Mind Is Made Up."

Though HBO has already given the green light for a fourth season of series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy-nominated drama series The Gilded Age, there's the very important matter of tonight's season finale. With a lot of jaw-dropping moments and big reveals leading up to S03E08: "My Mind Is Made Up," it's safe to say that a whole lot of folks are curious to see how this season is brought to a close while also laying the groundwork for what's to come. With that in mind, we've got the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for tonight's season finale. In addition, we have the latest edition of the official podcast, which looks back on the season's penultimate episode with Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Jordan Donica, and writer & executive producer Sonja Warfield.

The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 8: "My Mind Is Made Up" – Despite Mrs. Astor's (Donna Murphy) objections, Bertha (Carrie Coon) finalizes the guest list for the ball – and ultimately has to face the consequences. Dr. Kirkland (Jordan Donica) makes a decision about his future with Peggy (Denée Benton). Directed by Salli Richardson Whitfield, and written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened, and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn't ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada's new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

HBO's The Gilded Age Season 3 stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, and Merritt Wever – with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Co-produced by HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, HBO's The Gilded Age is executive-produced by series creator Julian Fellowes, as well as Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Fellowes and Warfield also serve as writers, with Engler and Richardson-Whitfield also directing.

