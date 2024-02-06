Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, melissa benoist, preview, the girls on the bus

The Girls on the Bus: Max Sets March Debut for Melissa Benoist Series

Premiering on Max on March 14th, here's a look at Julie Plec & Amy Chozick's Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)-starring series The Girls on the Bus.

It was almost a year ago that series star Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) confirmed that series creators/executive producers Julie Plec & Amy Chozick's The Girls on the Bus had officially wrapped filming. Now, we're getting a chance to preview the Max series – one that's been on our radar since Benoist was cast and we learned what it was all about. Set for a two-episode premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, March 14th, the upcoming MAX series invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists – each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities.

The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House. Joining Benoist, Gugino, Behnam, and Elmore are Brandon Scott, with Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

Stemming from series creators Chozick & Plec and Berlanti Productions (in association with Warner Bros. Television), the character-driven comedic drama series draws its inspiration from "The Girls on the Bus" chapter of Chozick's book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling – detailing Chozick's experiences on a number of presidential campaign trails. Chozick and Plec are set to executive-produce the streaming series alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun – as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega; Jesse Peretz executive-produced and directed the pilot, with Benoist serving as a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!