The Handmaid's Tale S06: D'Arcy Carden Set as Final Season Guest Star

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, A League of Their Own) is reportedly set to guest-star in the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

This week was a big one for fans of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale. Along with a new key art poster, they were treated to a teaser trailer for the sixth and final season – with the series returning to the streaming service with three episodes on April 8th (with weekly episode drops following). Now, we have some strong casting news to pass along – D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place, A League of Their Own, A Man on the Inside, Nobody Wants This) has joined the cast in a guest-starring role. The bad news? No additional details were released on who Carden will be playing – and whose side they would be on.

During the final season, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released – with the teaser waiting for you above.

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"

"A lot of people won't make it to the end of 'Handmaid's Tale.' It's pretty chilling but also exciting. I feel that Eric Tuchman & Yahlin Chang, who are the showrunners this year — Bruce, of course, remains an executive producer — they really, really thought a lot about what the audience wants and needs. And I think we will satisfy those who have been with us through six seasons; I think they'll feel powerfully rewarded. Also, Lizzie has arrived as a directing force — that all happened over the course of 'Handmaid's Tale' — and it's really appropriate that she is the director that takes us home," television industry trailblazer and producer Warren Littlefield (The Littlefield Company) shared during a December 2024 profile interview with Deadline Hollywood.

In terms of the franchise's future, Miller has been focusing on a series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's book sequel, The Testaments. Though nothing is official in terms of an official pick-up, Littlefield noted that the spinoff series was "a priority project" that "we're spending a lot of time on" since it's set within a "really important franchise." As Littlefield sees it, the spinoff/sequel series should prove as relevant today as The Handmaid's Tale still is heading into 2025. "While [Handmaid's Tale] was developed in an Obama administration, when we were shooting, I think, Episode 4 of Season 1, Trump came to office and, while we thought and hoped and prayed that we would be less relevant a series, the longer we were on, the more relevant we became. Our thematics only got stronger, sadly, and today, as we think and discuss plans for 'Testaments.' It feels like there's a reason to keep this world alive," he explained.

Based on the book by Margaret Atwood, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

