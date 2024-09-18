Posted in: Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: elisabeth moss, hulu, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Taps Timothy Simons for Guest Star Role

Hulu's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale has tapped Timothy Simons for a guest star role in the sixth and final season.

Earlier this month, the news came down that fans had been waiting a long time to hear. Filming on the sixth and final season of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale was officially underway in Toronto, with Moss set to direct the first episode ahead of its Spring 2025 return. Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that Timothy Simons (Veep, Station Eleven) is set for a guest star role – though details on Simons' character (not surprisingly) were not released.

Here's a look back at the image of Moss with the clapperboard from earlier this month, confirming that filming for the sixth and final season was underway:

Speaking with TVLine back in May of this year, Moss confirmed that she will be directing four of the final episodes – the first two episodes and the final two episodes. "It's pretty wild, the final season, honestly. It definitely has final-season energy," Moss shared. "It's big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through." With Miller moving on to begin work on a series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 2019 "Handmaid's Tale" spinoff novel The Testaments, EPs Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman will serve as co-showrunners for the final season.

"I think for us, the most exciting and rewarding thing is that we feel we're making this for the fans," she says. "I get it: Five years of having to put up with some pretty dark stuff, and everyone has been very, very brave," Moss shared about the series and the faithful viewers who've taken the journey down some very dark and despairing roads. "I feel like this season, we're giving it back to the audience," Moss adds. "We definitely really have our eye on that, making sure that it does feel rewarding and satisfying for the fans and like what we would want to watch, you know, as fans of the show." But with this being the show's final run, Moss is making it clear that they're not thinking small. "It's big, I'm not gonna lie," she teased, laughing. "It's definitely not a smaller season."

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce.

