Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S01 Finale: Here's Our "Jenna Wells" Exclusive Clip

The "Killer Chemist" strikes in the season finale of NBC's The Hunting Party. Here's an exclusive clip from S01E10: "Jenna Wells."

After nine episodes of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party, you would think that the series has thrown everything at us that it possibly could – but let's not forget about tonight's season finale! In S01E10: "Jenna Wells," Bex (Roxburgh) and the team track Jenna Wells, aka the "Killer Chemist" – and let's just that Jenna's time at The Pit did a whole lot to help her fine-tune her "craft." Along with our usual preview rundown (official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery), we also have an exclusive clip to pass along that offers us a look inside how the "Killer Chemist" operates.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10: "Jenna Wells" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10: "Jenna Wells" – Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team track the brilliant and beguiling Jenna Wells, the notorious Killer Chemist whose therapy in the Pit has made her even more dangerous and deranged. With a screenplay by JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn, here's a look at the episode trailer, our exclusive sneak peel, and the official image gallery:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!