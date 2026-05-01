Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Fire Country S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins" Preview: Risky Rescue

A downed telephone pole makes for a risky rescue in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins."

Article Summary Fire Country S04E17, "Sometimes the Chaos Wins," sends Station 42 into a dangerous rescue after a storm destroys a home.

A massive downed telephone pole traps a woman inside, raising the stakes for one of Fire Country’s most urgent calls.

The preview includes the official episode synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key details on tonight’s Fire Country episode.

Early looks at Fire Country Episodes 18-20 tease Bode’s troubled past, a dam disaster, and historic flooding in Edgewater.

Our pregame preview of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country is jam-packed with everything you need to know about what's to come, beginning with tonight's episode: S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins." Proving once again that there's no such thing as a quiet day or just your "average call," Station 42 races to rescue a woman trapped in her home, under a downed telephone pole. See what we mean? After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's episode, stick around for overviews and images for the season's final run of episodes.

Fire Country Season 4 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins" – When a powerful storm sends a massive telephone pole crashing through a family home and traps a woman inside, Station 42 races against time to try and pull off a dangerous rescue. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu & Carrie Williams and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 18: "Best Man" – When Bode's past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue that forces him to confront guilt, accountability, and what it truly means to step up when lives – and friendships – are on the line. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Diane Farr.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 19: "Rain Check for Tomorrow" – When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!