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The Sheep Detectives: 3 New Delightful Clips Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released three more delightful clips from The Sheep Detectives ahead of the theatrical release this weekend.

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Article Summary

  • Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled three new The Sheep Detectives clips ahead of the movie’s theatrical debut this weekend.
  • The Sheep Detectives footage highlights the charming tone and playful mystery that early reviews have praised.
  • New clips make a stronger case for The Sheep Detectives, showing why the unusual premise is winning people over.
  • Positive reactions suggest The Sheep Detectives could surprise audiences when it opens in theaters on May 8, 2026.

It's looking like Amazon MGM Studios is going to have another winner this weekend with The Sheep Detectives. It also seems like the people at Amazon are self-aware enough to know that the movie looks like it's going to be awful from the posters and the title, so it might be a harder sell than one might think. The reviews have been very positive so far, for a very good reason, and Amazon has released a ton of clips so people know exactly what they are in for when they go see this movie this weekend. The studio released three more clips over the last couple of days.

And going to see this movie this weekend, they absolutely should because it is delightful, and while the poster and title might be a hard sell, once you see some of the footage from The Sheep Detectives, you'll see why people think this looks like such a good film. There is much to be said about good writing with a good cast where it is executed well, and you can make pretty much any idea, no matter how silly you might think it is, work if you nail all three of those things, and this movie absolutely does.

The Sheep Detectives: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night, he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand, but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop, Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

A promotional illustration for 'The Sheep Detectives' featuring a diverse group of characters alongside sheep, including a prominent man in a hat and a police officer, with playful sheep interactions in scenic settings. The title is prominently displayed at the bottom, suggesting a mystery theme.
L-R: Photo credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios© 2026 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved. | (L to R) Regina Hall as the voice of Cloud, Chris O'Dowd as the voice of Mopple and Julia-Louis Dreyfus as the voice of Lily in THE SHEEP DETECTIVES, from Amazon MGM Studios.Photo credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios© 2026 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved. | (L to R) Julia-Louis Dreyfus as the voice of Lily and Hugh Jackman as George Hardy in THE SHEEP DETECTIVES, from Amazon MGM Studios. Photo credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, stars Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon. It will be released on May 8, 2026.

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Kaitlyn BoothAbout Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace. Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer. Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member. 🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies.
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