Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Season 2 Adapting "Chamber of Secrets"; Filming This Fall

HBO's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will begin filming this fall, with Francesca Gardiner and Jon Brown serving as co-showrunners.

Article Summary Harry Potter Season 2 is moving ahead fast, with HBO set to begin filming Chamber of Secrets this fall.

Francesca Gardiner will co-showrun Harry Potter Season 2 with Jon Brown as production schedules overlap.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series plans one season per book, with Philosopher’s Stone arriving this Christmas.

Gardiner praised Jon Brown as a key creative partner, while Brown called joining Harry Potter a remarkable journey.

Though showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's upcoming Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone won't be hitting HBO and HBO Max screens until this Christmas season, a second season is already underway. With each set set to adapt each of the original author's seven novels, filming on "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" will get underway this fall. Jon Brown, a writer on the first season, will serve as co-showrunner on the second season.

"As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I've loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.' Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he's also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him," Gardiner shared. Brown added, "I'm incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on 'Philosopher's Stone,' and I'd like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you're never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts."

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Gryffindor: Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan).

Hufflepuff: India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley).

Ravenclaw: Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil).

Slytherin: Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague).

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers are composing the score.

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