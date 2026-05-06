Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Promo: Can Matt Damon "Good Will Hunting" The Perfect Sketch? No

Can host Matt Damon help SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane "Good Will Hunting" the perfect SNL sketch? No. And he's not even close...

Article Summary SNL’s Midweek Sketch teams Matt Damon with Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane to crack the perfect sketch.

The promo riffs on Good Will Hunting, with Damon mocking the dated setup as Sherman and Culhane spiral.

Wild SNL pitch ideas fly fast, from a bisexual cigarette talk show to a stoner carrot casino hospital bit.

Matt Damon hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, with Noah Kahan joining SNL as the musical guest.

On both sides of the Atlantic, we're down to our final shows – which means it's going to suck twice as much saying goodbye to SNL and SNL UK on May 16th. But before we get to that, we still have this weekend to enjoy. In the U.S., we've got Matt Damon on tap as host, with Noah Kahan as the musical guest. That means it's time for the SNL Midweek Sketch, which kicks off with Damon finding SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane staring intently at a whiteboard. Their mission? To figure out the perfect SNL sketch – a rabbit hole that apparently drove Will Ferrell insane. When Damon calls them out for going for a Good Will Hunting thing – a move that's around 30 years old – Sherman clarifies that she's never seen the film (while Culhane confesses that he grew up in a cult and didn't watch any films). We don't want to spoil anything, but let's just say that the answer may just lie with a"Bisexual cigarette talk show," "Black Snape as host," "No guests," and a stoner carrot checking into a casino hospital. Or not.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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