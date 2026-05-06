Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow, Matthew Lillard

Man of Tomorrow: Matthew Lillard Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Matthew Lillard has reportedly joined the cast of the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which started filming last month.

Article Summary Deadline reports Matthew Lillard has joined Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel that began filming last month.

James Gunn fueled Man of Tomorrow casting buzz with a social post featuring Lillard and a pointed caption.

Matthew Lillard's Man of Tomorrow role remains under wraps, leaving wide-open possibilities in Gunn's DC world.

Man of Tomorrow is set for July 9, 2027, with James Gunn writing and directing the fast-moving Superman sequel.

Man of Tomorrow started filming last month, and we are adding new cast members as the weeks go on. This is very common, and we're probably going to get some more before things wrap up. This new one is mostly confirmed if you read between the lines of writer-director James Gunn's social media posts, which, at this point, is a pretty smart move in general. Deadline, however, broke the news first, saying that Matthew Lillard was the latest to join the cast of Man of Tomorrow. They said DC hadn't commented on the casting, and there wasn't a specific role listed. Gunn, however, shared a photo with Lillard on his social media a couple of hours later with the caption: "Just casually hanging out with my longtime friend @matthewlillard for no reason."

That's about as close to confirmation as you can get with Gunn without him just coming out confirming or denying something on Threads. At the moment, it appears that no one knows who Lillard could be playing, but the options are pretty much endless. Gunn isn't afraid to go with someone completely unexpected for Man of Tomorrow or any DC property, for that matter.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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