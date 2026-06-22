Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: my two cars

My Two Cars Open: The Dilemma Fueling Licata/Pera's Adult Swim Series

Set to hit screens soon, the opener for Dan Licata & Joe Pera's My Two Cars spells out the upcoming Adult Swim series's daily cosmic dilemma.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s My Two Cars gets a first-look opener, teasing the absurd daily choice at the heart of Dan Licata and Joe Pera’s series.

My Two Cars follows Ohioan Keith Asshole as he wrestles with one cosmic problem each episode: whether to drive his PT Cruiser or Mini-Cooper.

The animated comedy comes from Licata and Pera, who frame My Two Cars as a gloriously dumb premise built for Adult Swim’s late-night sensibility.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen praises My Two Cars for tackling life’s biggest question, with the series arriving soon.

In February, the word came down that Adult Swim had given the green light to a new quarterly-hour animated series, My Two Cars, stemming from the minds of co-creators Dan Licata (Saturday Night Live) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). As the title suggests, the upcoming series spotlights the epically cosmic decision-making that comes into play when a man owns… two cars! Imagine you are lucky enough to own both a PT Cruiser and a Mini-Cooper. Your day-to-day life would be insane! But also hard hard. Ohioan Keith Asshole (Licata) does not have to imagine this – and in each episode, he has to make the difficult decision of which one to drive. If that doesn't sound like perfect Adult Swim material, then we're not sure what long-running late-night programming block on Cartoon Network you've been watching. With that in mind, we're getting a look at the opener to My Two Cars, with the animated series coming soon to Adult Swim.

"It's a simple premise with good characters and great cars. We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season," Licata and Pera shared when the news of the series order was first announced. "Few shows (and fewer showrunners) are courageous enough to explore life's biggest questions," added Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. "But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today."

Licata is a comedian and writer who has written for shows such as Saturday Night Live, Joe Pera Talks with You, and Teenage Euthanasia. In 2024, he released his first comedy special, For the Boys, filmed in front of an audience of 15-year-old boys. He has also performed stand-up on Late Night with Seth Meyers and appeared as Serj Lopecia in the movie Rap World.

Pera is a stand-up comedian from Buffalo, NY, best known for his Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You, which The Los Angeles Times referred to as "TV's quietest, most artful comedy." He has performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Conan, as well as on tours across the US and Europe. Other projects include his A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape from Macmillan Publishing, a sleep podcast, Drifting Off with Joe Pera, with composer Ryan Dann, as well as a standup special, Slow & Steady.

Adult Swim's My Two Cars is animated by Green Street Pictures, the studio behind the Emmy and Annie Award–nominated Adult Swim series Common Side Effects, as well as the Emmy-nominated Scavengers Reign.

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