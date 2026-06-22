Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, loungefly

Loungefly Reveals Several New KPop Demon Hunters Fashion Items

Loungefly has a new small line of KPop Demon Hunters fashion items, including mini backpacks and mystery mini backpack keychain charms.

Article Summary Loungefly expands KPop Demon Hunters fashion with new mini backpacks, crossbody bags, and collectible keychain charms.

The exclusive Saja Boys mini backpack features iridescent details, metal rivets, and idol-inspired design for fans.

A Saja Boys all-over print crossbody adds photo card charm details, lion symbols, and playful themed lining.

The lineup also includes a Derpy cosplay crossbody and mystery mini backpack keychains starring six fan-favorite characters.

Loungefly dropped several new items into their shop for KPop Demon Hunters, as they have a few new options for those looking for fashion items. As you can see here, they have a few bag options, a new backpack, and multiple mini backpacks for you to choose from. We have the finer details and images from the set below, as they are all available through their website.

Loungefly KPop Demon Hunters Exclusive Saja Boys Mini Backpack ($90)

This bag will definitely keep you obsessed! Show off your idols, the Saja Boys! You'll find Jinu above the front pocket. The rest of the boys are below him on the front pocket. You'll fi nd "Saja Boys" written next to Jinu on metal rivets. Iridescent and debossed details bring this bag to the next level. You'll find sparkles and hearts on the side. It's a must as you listen to your favorite Saja Boys songs for the millionth time!

Saja Boys All-Over Print Crossbody Bag with Photo Card Charm ($75)

This pink crossbody pays homage to your fav group: the Saja Boys! You'll find "Saja Boys" debossed all over the bag, along with their lion symbol and sparkles. In the center, there are two metal rivets, one of their lion symbol and one that says "Saja Boys." Metal chain charms in the shape of sparkles attach the crossbody strap to the body of the bag. There's also a detachable card holder that features a bead strand with enamel charms attached! Also, you're going to want to take a look at this TOO CUTE lining – you'll find the Saja Boys as lions! It's a must to show off your fav idols.

Derpy Glow Cosplay Crossbody Bag ($75)

Carry your fav KPop Demon Hunters character with you all day, every day! This crossbody bag brings Derpy to life with faux fur, applique, and light-up details. You'll find embroidered facial details and fi lament whiskers – and you can pull his tongue out! Derpy's eyes glow in the dark! This is a fun companion for any adventure!

KPop Demon Hunters Exclusive Cosplay Mystery Mini Backpack Keychain Charm ($20 each)

Must-have charms to accessorize your accessories! These will definitely keep you obsessed. Each of these mini backpack keychain charms is a mystery, so you don't know who you'll get! There are six in total to collect: Baby, Romance, Mystery, Bobby, Sussie, and Rumi in her "Golden" outfit. Collect them all and show off your fav characters from KPop Demon Hunters!

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