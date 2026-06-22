Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Eggo, Mars Inc.

Nerdy Food: Eggo Launches Its First-Ever Zero Sugar Waffle

Eggo is launching its first-ever Zero Sugar waffles, available in two flavors — Buttermilk and Blueberry, hitting freezers soon.

Article Summary Eggo launches its first-ever Zero Sugar waffles, giving frozen breakfast fans a lower-sugar option without losing taste.

New Eggo Zero waffles arrive in Buttermilk and Blueberry, bringing classic flavor choices to the better-for-you line.

Eggo says its Zero waffles include complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, sweetened with monk fruit and stevia.

Priced at about $6 per box, Eggo Zero waffles are set to hit freezer aisles soon for shoppers seeking healthier breakfasts.

Mars Inc. has a new kind of Eggo Waffles available as they have launched their first-ever Zero Sugar options. Yes, they are making a healthy version for people who have become conscious of how much sugar they're taking in, so probably not the best option for Eleven in Stranger Things, but great for people who want waffles while staying healthy. They've offered up two options, as you can get them in Buttermilk and Blueberry, whichever flavor you like best. We have more details from the announcement below, as they will be hitting freezers shortly for $6 a box.

Eggo Waffles Get a Zero Sugar Option

Eggo Zero's two fan-favorite flavors deliver the nostalgic taste and texture fans love, proving you don't have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a breakfast with 0g of added sugar:

Buttermilk Zero Waffles : Offers the classic, comforting flavor of traditional buttermilk, complete with Eggo's signature crispy-outside, fluffy-inside texture.

: Offers the classic, comforting flavor of traditional buttermilk, complete with Eggo's signature crispy-outside, fluffy-inside texture. Blueberry Zero Waffles: Made with real blueberries, this option brings a sweet, fruity burst to any morning routine.

By providing complete protein, Eggo Zero Waffles contain all nine essential amino acids in the recommended amounts per serving. In a category where many lower-sugar options force a compromise on flavor or texture, Eggo Zero delivers more – thoughtfully sweetened with monk fruit extract and stevia extract to ensure taste is never sacrificed. For those looking for even more ways to power their mornings, Eggo Protein Waffles and Pancakes serve as another delicious, macro-friendly offering packed with complete protein. Deliciously sweet straight from the toaster or perfect when topped with fresh fruit, these waffles deliver that classic golden-crispy, fluffy bite to fuel busy mornings.

"As the leader in the frozen breakfast category, Eggo has always been focused on evolving alongside our fans and bringing new ideas to the breakfast table," said Cara Tragseiler, Growth & Marketing Lead, Eggo. "We know today's consumers are looking for more from their breakfast – they want options that fit their lifestyles without giving up the foods they grew up loving. With Eggo Zero, we brought together the things consumers tell us matter most: great taste, protein, and less sugar, all while delivering the iconic golden-crispy bite that has inspired generations to say 'L'Eggo my Eggo!'"

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