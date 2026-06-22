Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, nicolas cage

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals All Season 04 Mid-Season Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has shown off everything coming to the mid-season update for Season 04, including... Nicolas Cage?

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04 Reloaded adds Zenith and Launch, plus Team Blueprint Sharpshooter and Knife Fight.

Black Ops 7 Zombies heads to Kowakujō, a feudal Japanese castle with new enemies, a Wonder Weapon, and fresh rewards.

Call of Duty: Warzone gets Squad Gun Game, Buy Back Quads, Champion’s Quest, and a sunlit Rebirth Island refresh.

Nicolas Cage headlines new Call of Duty events, while Endgame, the AN-94, new melee weapons, and a free trial arrive.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software revealed all of the updates coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone for Season 04 Reloaded. The biggest standout of it all has been Nicolas Cage being added to the game, or more to the point, his stoic look as he stares into your soul with the fight of a thousand warriors looking to tear you limb from limb. We have the full rundown from the team below, as well as finer details in their latest blog, as the content drops on June 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals All Season 04 Mid-Season Content

Multiplayer

Multiplayer Maps: Breach a luxurious cliffside compound in the new Zenith, following a bloody handprint to the running water hidden below, then prepare for takeoff on the remastered Launch, returning from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Multiplayer Modes: Adapt on the fly in Team Blueprint Sharpshooter as Weapon Blueprints rotate throughout the match, earning bonuses for elimination streaks. For a close-quarters challenge, drop the ranged weapons and brawl it out in Knife Fight.

Black Ops Classic: The popular throwback mode becomes a permanent addition to Black Ops 7, with four more iconic maps joining the rotation: Launch, Fringe, Hacienda, and Gridlock.

Zombies

New Round-Based Zombies Map – Kowakujō: To save the material world and free the last Shadowsmith, the crew makes a harrowing journey to a feudal Japanese castle in the Dark Aether, surrounded by volcanoes and drowning in fire. This is Kowakujō, the next Round-Based Zombies map arriving with Season 04 Reloaded.

New Enemies and Wonder Weapon: Battle the supernatural Oni, wielding a kanabō war club and the power of electricity, while evading fire-drenched Hellhounds and Scorched Zombies eager to immolate the crew. Enlist the help of a mystical new Wonder Weapon, plus an additional legacy weapon in the Mystery Box.

New Features: Add firepower to your squad with the Legendary Hellping Hound GobbleGum, summoning a friendly Hellhound against the horde. Take on the Main Quest for XP and rewards, push the challenge in Cursed to unlock new Pack-a-Punch Camos, and call on the castle's long-dead riflemen with the Ghostly Rifleman Trap.

Call of Duty: Warzone

New Limited-Time Modes: Gun Game goes bigger than ever in Squad Gun Game, challenging squads of three to be the first to cycle through every weapon across Resurgence maps. Later in the season, Buy Back Quads returns as a Weekend LTM.

The Champion's Quest Returns: For elite squads only, the ultimate test of ability is back. Qualify, then take on a difficult multi-step mission culminating in an explosive ending that finishes the match and secures your standing among the best of the best.

Rebirth Island Heats Up: With the arrival of summer, brighter weather returns to Rebirth Island. The winter elements melt away, while POIs like Turbine, introduced in Season 02, remain in a sunnier setting.

Endgame

Operation King Killer: The Guild's defenses are down as JSOC breaches the company firewall. Pinpoint the location of the Central Command Node and destroy it in Operation King Killer, delivering ten escalating challenges in Zone III and higher. Complete the Operation with either Samuels, Wei Lin, or Emma Kagan to earn a new Weapon Camo, and with all three to access a new Animated Weapon Camo.

New Skill Track, New Skills and Minor Ability: Stand up to the most punishing encounters with the new Guardian Skill Track, transforming your Operator into a frontline anchor. Unlock a new Exotic Skill and Nightmare Skill, and brain-rot your foes with the hallucinogenic effects of the new Psych Grenade Minor Ability.

Free to Play Continues: Play Endgame for free through the end of Season 05. Invite your friends to join the squad, level up, and earn rewards through the co-operative mode's multiple Operations.

Across All Modes

New Weapons, Attachments: Rush into battle, an axe in each hand, with the new Executioner's Duet Melee Weapon, or pick off foes at range as the iconic AN-94 Assault Rifle returns with its signature quick-burst firing mechanism. Plus, enhance your arsenal with new Attachments including the XR-3 Ion Vulcan Minigun, DS20 Mirage Dual Fire Kit, and Velox 5.7 Carbine Chassis.

New Events: Nick Cage leads the action this summer in a brand-new Event Pass, joined by the Summer of Action Daily Login Event, new Multiplayer and Resurgence Ranked Series Events, and the Kowakujō Event, all bringing fresh rewards including Loadout items, Weapon Camos, Double XP Tokens, and more.

New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra, Reactive, and Mastercraft Skins across new Bundles arriving in the Store throughout the Mid-Season, including the Tracer Pack: Ironclad Mastercraft Bundle featuring the "Chronovox" Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint for the new AN-94 Assault Rifle.

Free Trial: For a limited time, play Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombies for free, including the new Zenith and Launch maps and the Kowakujō Round-Based Zombies map. Stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

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