Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

New Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Teaser Turns Up The Heat

Returning on June 25th, here's a teaser for Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, and Miyako-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 gets a fiery new teaser ahead of its June 25 premiere.

Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, and Miyako lead the action as Aang’s next chapter heats up.

A fresh clip spotlights fast-paced combat, while an earlier sneak peek sets up Aang’s first clash with Azula.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 picks up after the Northern Water Tribe as Team Avatar heads onward.

With only three days to go until Netflix's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender returns for its second season, who's in the mood for a fresh look at what's to come? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below: a new teaser that keeps the focus on the action.

With only three days to go until the second season premieres, here's a look at the latest clip:

Prepare for things to get hot 🔥🔥 AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2 premieres in JUST THREE DAYS pic.twitter.com/iNLtj7rEWA — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) June 22, 2026

And here's a look back at a recently released clip from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, debuting this Thursday, June 25th:

Aang, meet Azula. Azula, meet the Avatar. Check out a sneak peek at AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2, premiering June 25! pic.twitter.com/6EEeT5vaPx — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) June 16, 2026

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

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