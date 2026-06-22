Posted in: Books, Final Fantasy XIV, Pop Culture, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity-

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Reveals New Art Book

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity- is the second of a two-volume art book coming out this December.

Article Summary Square Enix unveils Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity- for December release.

This second Dawntrail art book features full-color Final Fantasy XIV artwork, designs, characters, environments, and gear.

The collector’s volume covers Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.5, including The Arcadion, Echoes of Vana'diel, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV fans can pre-order the $40 art book now, complete with an exclusive Lolly Cat minion item code.

Square Enix has revealed that a new art book is coming this December for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail called The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity-. The second in a two-volume set of art books for the video game and its expansion, the title will cover multiple pieces created for the game, as well as other designs and features, in full color displays. What's more, the book comes with an in-game item, as it includes an exclusive code for a Lolly Cat minion. The company has been pretty good about releasing art books tied to the MMORPG over the years, as they really want to give fans everything they can for those who love the title and the various expansions that have been released over time. We have more details below as the book is up for pre-order for $40, set to be rleeased on December 15.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail – The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity-

The second volume of a two-volume set of the official art books for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, featuring hundreds of pages of full-color art and an exclusive in-game item code! Follow the Warrior of Light and their comrades on a journey through the lands of Tural and beyond! This collector's quality art book offers a wealth of illustrations depicting characters, environments, equipment, and more. The Art of Succession –Relics of Eternity– covers content through Patch 7.5, including The Arcadion, Echoes of Vana'diel, and Cosmic Exploration. Book two of a two-book set with The Art of Succession –Relics of Heritage–.

About Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Blue seas, clear skies, and boundless possibilities await in Dawntrail, the newest expansion pack for the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online! Explore uncharted territories with familiar faces as you discover new tribes, confront formidable threats, and expand your horizons as hope's light dawns once more.

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