Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Chief Rebel, Fellowship

Fellowship Officially Launches Season 3 With Tons Of New Content

Fellowship Season 3: Rise of the Heskyr has officially been launched, as the game gets a new enemy, a new hero, and several improvements

Article Summary Fellowship Season 3: Rise of the Heskyr is live, adding major new content, challenges, and gameplay improvements.

New Fellowship hero Gunde joins the roster, a berserker DPS fighter who builds bleed stacks for devastating damage.

The Heskyr faction arrives with three new Fellowship dungeons, including the Pinnacle challenge Xul, The Blood Monolith.

Fellowship Season 3 also adds Loot 2.0, hero balance changes, Seasonal Challenges, Companions, skins, and mounts.

Coffee Stain Publishing, Arc Games, and Chief Rebel have launched the next phase of the MODA title Fellowship, as Season 3: Rise of the Heskyr is now live. The big additions to the content are a new hero in the form of Gunde, a berserker who is great at dealing out damage, as well as a new boss known as The Heskyr, and new dungeons to explore. Plus a ton of additions and improvements to the game to help make it feel like a bigger deal. We have more details from the devs below, along with their latest blog post, since the content is now live.

Fellowship Brings The Heat With Season 3: Rise of the Heskyr

Gunde – The Berserker Hero

First up is Gunde, a brand new axe-wielding DPS hero inspired by Scandinavian folklore and grounded in the fantasy world of Fellowship. With a signature Rend passive ability befitting of Season 3's blood theme, Gunde offers a new way to engage enemies, building up bleed stacks over time, which can be unleashed to deal huge amounts of damage in one go. Other parts of Gunde's kit allow for transferring of bleed stacks to priority enemies, targeted crowd control, and more, making him a powerful new hero option for DPS players.

The Heskyr & New Dungeons

Headlining the Season 3 update is the Heskyr, a brand new faction built on ritual, devotion, and sacrifice. These bloodthirsty foes worship a corrupt, fallen god and are found throughout Fellowship's three new Dungeons, each with its own unique blood-themed mechanics. The Ruins of Regath and Scryer's Peak are single-boss Dungeons perfect for new and returning players, while Xul, The Blood Monolith offers an entirely new multi-boss challenge experience – a first for the game. Designed for Fellowship's most daring players, The Blood Monolith is a Pinnacle Dungeon unlocked deep into the Eternal rank, offering the game's greatest challenge yet, along with precious high-level items and rare mounts to chase.

Loot 2.0 & Wider Gameplay Improvements

Alongside specific themed content, Season 3 also brings a huge re-work of existing game systems based on community feedback and suggestions. This includes Hero rebalancing, crafting changes, a new Odd Comp queue, as well as Loot 2.0, a new in-depth itemization system that makes finding gear feel consistently exciting and satisfying again. Seasonal Challenges are also here, along with a brand new collectible in the form of Companions, new skins (including one summer-themed skin for every Hero), as well as new mounts and expanded profile customization options for players to express themselves more freely.

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