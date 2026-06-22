Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Legends, Neojac Entertainment

Frontier Legends Receives Major Update While in Early Access

Frontier Legends has been given a major update while in Early Access, giving players new resources, weapons, animals, and more.

Article Summary Frontier Legends gets a major Early Access update with official dedicated servers, private hosting, and community worlds.

A revamped Frontier Legends UI improves inventory management, item rarity clarity, and adds new social posse features.

New coal, nickel, and tungsten resources unlock 50 craftable items, 60 tools, 70 guns, and three new bows.

Frontier Legends expands exploration with modular building, three huntable animals, added hideouts, and new POIs.

Neojac Entertainment has provided a major update to the game Frontier Legends, as they continue to work on it in Early Access. The bulk of this update comes from testing and player feedback, as they have given the game an improved UI, new mining and crafting resources, new craftable items, more animals, several additional points of interest, a revamped building system, and new dedicated servers. We have the dev notes below as the content is now live on Steam.

Expanding The West With a New Update To Frontier Legends

Official Dedicated Servers

One of the biggest additions in this update is the launch of official dedicated servers. Players will also be able to rent their own servers or host them independently. Whether they want to host a small private world for friends or create a large community server, Frontier Legends now gives players the freedom to play the way they want.

A Brand-New User Interface

A complete UI overhaul to better reflect the western atmosphere of Frontier Legends.

overhaul to better reflect the western atmosphere of Frontier Legends. Improved interface layouts and usability

Better item management and inventory displays

Clearer rarity indicators on items

Enhanced visuals throughout the UI

Added a social system, allowing players to add posse members, share claims, and build settlements together cooperatively

New Resources, Crafting & Equipment

New mining and crafting resources, including coal, nickel and tungsten

These resources unlock approximately 50 new craftable items.

Expanded equipment progression with 60 new tool items & recipes,

70 new gun items

3 new bow types

Tool rarities with unique progression paths

Modular Building System

Players can now construct their own structures using modular pieces such as foundations, walls, doorways, windows and roofs

Future updates will greatly expand the system with additional designs, materials, decorations, and customization options.

New Wildlife and Exploration

The frontier continues to grow with 3 new huntable animal species

Additional hideouts

New points of interest to discover

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