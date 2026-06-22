Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: buffy the vampire slayer, Simon & Schuster

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Receives An Official Cookbook

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans who love to make food will be getting a cookbook next month, filled with recipes tied to the TV series.

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting an official cookbook, Recipes from Sunnydale, arriving from Simon & Schuster on July 21.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cookbook features 60 recipes inspired by Buffy, Willow, Xander, Giles, Spike, Angel, and more.

Recipes include Witch Hunt Brownies, Bloody Tomato Mug Soup, Bite Me Blossom, and Doublemeat Palace Burgers.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Recipes from Sunnydale also includes cooking tips, funny quotes, and food photography for fans.

Simon & Schuster has a new cookbook on the way for people who are famished after a night of slaying, as Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting its own book. The official title for this is Buffy the Vampire Slayer – Recipes from Sunnydale: The Official Cookbook, and as you may have already guessed, they have put together a ton of recipes that all have a tie to the TV series. All of which were written and put together by Kim Laidlaw, who has worked on several other cookbooks in the past. All of which have been compiled in this lovely purple cover that just screams, "I'm a goth kid who likes baking vampire brownies." We have more info on the book below and a couple of sample pages to check out, as it will be released on July 21.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer – Recipes from Sunnydale: The Official Cookbook

Slay your next dinner party with recipes inspired by Buffy, Willow, Xander, and the rest of the Sunnydale crew!

You don't need to be a Slayer to whip up some seriously pointy grub. Join Buffy, Xander, Willow, Giles, and your favorite fanged friends Spike and Angel for a delicious plunge into all the best foods of the Buffy-verse. This cookbook includes 60 recipes inspired by your favorite Slayer and her escapades, from Witch Hunt Brownies and Bite Me Blossom to Bloody Tomato Mug Soup and Doublemeat Palace Burgers. Complete with cooking tips, hilarious quotes, and stunning food photography, this cookbook will help you vamp out your kitchen whether you're a seasoned chef, beginner cook, or just a munchies enthusiast. Get ready to pay culinary homage to the "slayage queen" and her Slayerettes!

About The Author

Kim Laidlaw is an award-winning cookbook editor, producer, and the author of Quick Slow Cooking, Home Baked Comfort, Dessert of the Day, and IACP award–nominated Baby & Toddler on the Go.

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