Posted in: BBC, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Returns! "The Possession of Button House" Trailer Released

Set to hit theaters beginning on October 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House.

Article Summary Ghosts returns with The Possession of Button House, a new feature film arriving in theaters on October 23.

The official Ghosts: The Possession of Button House trailer offers a first look at the gang’s big-screen comeback.

Original Ghosts stars and creators reunite to write and lead one more haunted Button House adventure.

The Ghosts team says they never planned to return, but this new story pulled them back for one last film.

It's hard to believe that it's only been four months since BBC Film, Lionsgate, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television (a part of ITV Studios) announced that the beloved and award-winning BBC comedy Ghosts would be making its return in a very big way. Set to hit theaters on October 23rd, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House is a feature-length film from the show's stars, writers, and creators: Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. In addition, Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe are also set to star in the show's return adventure. To give you a better sense of what you can expect, we've got an official trailer waiting for you below:

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn't resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure. We can't wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death," shared Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard, and Willbond when news of the start of filming was first announced. Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released:

Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland, Can You Keep a Secret?) directs the film. Alison Carpenter and Andy Brunskill serve as Producers, alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. The creators/writers (also creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as Executive Producers. Jill Forbes is Executive Producer for Monumental. The executive producer for BBC Film is Eva Yates. Lionsgate will distribute in the UK with Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky as Executive Producers. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide, with Richard Acton as Executive Producer.

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