Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, Upper Deck | Tagged: nbcuniversal, The Last Kingdom, The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All

Upper Deck Announces The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All Card Game

Upper Deck has a new collectible trading card game: The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All will be released later this year.

Article Summary Upper Deck and NBCUniversal are launching The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All, a new trading card game due later this year.

The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All is a two-player game where Saxon and Great Heathen armies battle for four kingdoms.

The Last Kingdom trading card set includes a 100-card base set, numbered parallels, themed inserts, autographs, and relics.

Upper Deck says The Last Kingdom card game and collectible set give fans, collectors, and gamers new ways to enjoy the series.

Upper Deck has teamed with NBCUniversal to create a brand-new trading card set and game based on the TV series The Last Kingdom. The game will be called The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All, the set will bring the TV series to your tabletop as you can collect sets of characters and other items tied to the show, trade them with friends, and then use them in a game catered specifically to the show. No release date has been set yet; all we know is that it will be released sometime later this year. For now, we have the details released in the annoucnement for you below.

The Show In The Palm of Your Hands – The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All

The Last Kingdom: Destiny is All is a new two-player card game that focuses on the characters, locations, and themes across all five seasons of the series. Players will take command of either the Saxon or Great Heathen Armies and battle one another to take control of all four kingdoms. Taking turns, players will recruit characters to their cause and position troops to capture strategic locations in the hope of turning fate to their side, as whoever can gain territory control wins.

The Last Kingdom trading card set brings all five seasons of the series to life. A 100-card base set spans fan-favorite characters, with an array of parallels available, including silver and gold numbered as low as 10. A variety of inserts provide a visual representation of the series, including 'The Future is Fate', 'I am Uhtred Son of Uhtred', and 'Born a Saxon and Raised a Dane' — featuring parallels numbered as low as 10. Fans and collectors can also look for autographs and memorabilia from a number of the top cast members, including map relics and Destiny is All autographs.

"We're always thrilled to give fans new ways to engage with the franchises they love. The Last Kingdom is widely acclaimed and has fans around the world, so being able to release both a trading card set and a game will allow fans, collectors, and gamers to further enjoy the series." said Travis Rhea, Upper Deck Director of Entertainment Brands.

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