Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: not alone

Not Alone: New Illumination Film Stars Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are leading the voice cast of Illumination's new original film, Not Alone, which will be released in April 2027.

Article Summary Illumination has unveiled Not Alone, a new original animated film led by Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez.

Not Alone will open in theaters on April 16, 2027, giving Illumination another high-profile spring release.

The Annecy reveal confirms Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del Val.

Not Alone centers on a rocket mechanic, an astro-botanist, and unexpected alien visitors in a space adventure.

Illumination is already having one hell of a 2026 with the success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and they are about to follow it up with Minions & Monsters, which is probably going to be a massive success as well. While that might be the end of the 2026 slate for Illumination, now that we're at the halfway mark for 2026, we can start to look forward to 2027 because animation is in development for years, and you can do that. The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is currently underway, and Illumination has released a teaser poster and one-pager for their new film, Not Alone, which will be directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del Val and star Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and more. This is Illumination's spring release, so it will be in theaters on April 16, 2027, because April has killed for them several times in a row now, so why fix what isn't broken? Also, it's an original film, thank god.

Not Alone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme, Dune films) stars as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.

Co-starring with Chalamet is Actor Award winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Emilia Pérez). Selena plays Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fueled rocket.

When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance.

Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe's home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran's rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.

The aliens are voiced by renowned British comedic actors Rob Brydon (Barbie, The Trip), Diane Morgan (Cunk On series, Mandy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Jay Kelly) starring as Dunk, Welly and Shirm, and two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Office Romance) as officer Zandro. The film's supporting voice includes Oscar winner Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters, The Diplomat) and Emmy winner Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Spider-Noir).

Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, the co-director of Despicable Me 3 and the brilliant designer of Despicable Me and Minions, whose storied career at Illumination includes design work on The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films.

Guillon is directing alongside Claire Dodgson (editor of The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Jonathan Del Val (co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2).

The film is produced by Illumination's founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and executive produced by Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld. It will be released in theaters on April 16, 2027.

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