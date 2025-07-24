Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the last frontier

The Last Frontier: Apple TV+ Previews Jason Clarke Action Thriller

Premiering on October 10th, here's a look at Apple TV+'s Jason Clarke-starring and executive-producing action thriller The Last Frontier.

Just because it's June doesn't mean it's too early to start looking forward to what the fall has to offer. Apple TV+ is doing just that with a date announcement teaser for its new action-packed drama series, The Last Frontier. Stemming from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D'Ovidio (The Call), and starring and executive produced by Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty), the Alaskan wilderness-set ten-episode thriller will drop worldwide on the streaming service with the first two episodes on Friday, October 10, 2025 (followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5). The news came during a week when Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on social media that the hit series Ted Lasso had begun production in its fourth season.

In addition to Clarke, the cast includes Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs), and Tait Blum (For All Mankind), with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard (Clemency). You can check out the date announcement above, and here's a look at the preview images that were also released, as well as the official series overview:

Apple TV+'s The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Apple TV+'s The Last Frontier is executive produced by Bokenkamp and D'Ovidio, who also serve as writers, alongside Clarke, Laura Benson (The Big C), Glenn Kessler (Bloodlines), Albert Kim (Nikita), and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (Extraction).

