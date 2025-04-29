Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Image Gallery, Preview Released

Check out the image gallery and preview released for HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4.

It's not like Ellie (Bella Ramsey) didn't make a compelling case for a group to join them to head to Seattle to get justice for Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and other members of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) killing Joel (Pedro Pascal) three months earlier – but it wasn't enough to sway Jackson's town council. That left it to Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) to make the journey out to Seattle, only to find the city lacking in WLF members (but definitely not lacking in soldiers with serious military gear). That brings us to this weekend's chapter of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2. Shortly after this past Sunday's episode aired, we were treated to a trailer for this weekend's fourth episode – and now, we have a pretty impressive (and very interesting) image gallery to include with it – all of which (and more) is waiting for you below:

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4: Directed by Kate Herron and written by Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's third episode and the latest edition of the show's official podcast. In addition, we have a look back at what Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever had to share about last week's tragic, game-changing moment from the season's second episode:

Shortly after the episode aired, EW released an exclusive interview with Mazin, Druckmann, Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever, who covered every aspect of the horrific and heartbreaking chapter. While you can check out the entire profile below, here are some of the highlights from Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever that stood out:

Ramsey's Reaction to First Reading The Episode's Script: "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction to it. It's almost like we've played that dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it feels like father-daughter in some way. I think my reaction to that being over was quite a gradual feeling. Also knowing that that would be the end of Pedro and us two working together in this capacity."

Pascal on Having a Hard Time Saying Goodbye: "I'm in active denial. I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on 'The Last of Us.' And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Dever on Handling Viewers' Reactions to Abby Killing Joel: "I'm taking all of this as it comes. Honestly, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to plan for it. I don't know how people are going to react. I hope that people appreciate what I did with the role, and that's all I can really do. I feel good sitting in that space just because I really don't have any control. It's done. What I did is out there; it's going to happen. I think that in playing the role, I obviously wanted to do the game character justice, but also bring my own authenticity to the role and humanize her in the best way that I could. With the help of Craig and Neil developing who that character was going to be, I'm very, very proud of it."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

