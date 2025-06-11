Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Steven Universe

Steven Universe Animated Sequel Spinoff Series Set for Prime Video

Earlier today, Rebecca Sugar announced that spinoff sequel series Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars was in development at Prime Video.

Fans of Rebecca Sugar's "Steven Universe" Universe, we think you're going to like this. During Wednesday's Annecy International Animation Festival's showcase for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Sugar announced that Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars was in development at Amazon's Prime Video. Set to explore the past, present, and future of the animated franchise, the sequel spinoff series spotlights Lars Barriga, "eternal teenager and space outlaw, as he and his pirate crew smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire." Sugar and Ian Jones-Quartey are also set to executive produce the series.

Here's a look at what Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe have set up for this year's Annecy International Animation Festival:

"Get Jiro!" and "Bat-Fam" Getting Spotlighted: Along with Get Jiro!, Warner Bros. Animation will also preview the upcoming Prime Video series Bat-Fam. The follow-up to Merry Little Batman spotlights Batman, Alfred, young Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some new faces hanging out in Wayne Manor as they tackle "the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily."

Check Out the Star-Studded Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 Teaser: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe provided this year's festival trailer (which you can check out above). Directed by Grant Orchard with Ben Bocquelet as executive producer, the clip starts off with Bugs Bunny – but before you know it, you will find yourself rewatching it a dozen times to capture all of the "guest stars" who appear.

"Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios": In honor of its anniversary, Cartoon Network Studios is hosting a panel featuring Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

"Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe" and "Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus": While the former is expected to offer "industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first-looks," the latter will see Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation discussing their approach to the expanding adult animation market.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!