The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Image Gallery, Preview Released

Spores. Yup. Here's the image gallery and sneak preview for HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us S02E05.

After some intense and tender moments between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) last week, we're back with a look ahead at what this weekend's next chapter has to offer. Heading into the fifth chapter of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2, Ellie and Dina both shared some pretty big reveals (with Ellie offering a great take on A-Ha's "Take On Me") – but let's not lose sight of Jeffrey Wright's WLF leader Isaac Dixon, who definitely made quite the impression during his debut. With all of that in mind, we have a look at this weekend's Episode 5, and as you can tell from the tease, "It's in the air," it seems another level of the horror is about to be introduced – spores. Here's a look at the official preview and image gallery that were released for the next episode, followed by a look back at S02E04: "Day One."

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5: Directed by Stephen Williams and written by Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode, and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

